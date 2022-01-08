Odisha reaches 3 crore 1st dose vaccination mark: 70% adult population fully vaccinated

In the midst of rapid spike COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha on Saturday achieved a milestone with the total number of first dose administration of vaccines surpassing the 3 crore mark amid periodic ramped-up vaccination sessions.

“#Odisha has achieved another milestone in its fight against #COVID19 with more than 3 Cr 1st dose vaccinations! We urge everyone to ensure full vaccination of their eligible family members. #OdishaCares”, the health and family welfare department stated in the official Twitter handle.

A total of 3,01,00,599 persons have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2,18,42,411 are fully vaccinated with two doses. The cumulative doses administered to the eligible population have reached 5,19,43,010, the officials said on Saturday.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 70% fully vaccinated people while around 97.41% of the vaccine-eligible population in the 18 years or above category has been inoculated for the first dose. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.