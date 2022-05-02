Odisha to organize national road safety short film festival

In an attempt to sensitize people on road safety, the Odisha Government is organizing the National Road Safety Short Film Festival, a first-of-its-kind festival in the country.

The festival intends to raise awareness of road safety issues and promote increased engagement in road safety cooperation in the state of Odisha as well as across the country to reduce the road accidents and fatalities related to it said officials.

The entries are now open for the festival. The last date of entry submission is 3 June. Filmmakers, amateur film enthusiasts and students can submit their entries. The film can be a Documentary, Experimental, Narrative, Fiction, Non-fiction, or Animation. The original film should be in FULL HD (1920×1080) format or above. The total duration of the film can be maximum of 120 seconds (2 minutes) in length, including front and end credits, they added

The festival will be in two categories- Odia language & Non-Odia language, subtitles in English must be for all the entries. Filmmakers can mail their entry via Google Drive or We Transfer Link to [email protected] and [email protected] All the details are available on http://odishatransport.gov.in/.

The festival will be held in Rourkela (18 &19 June 2022) & in Puri (24-25 June 2022). Winners will be selected by a judging panel of film industry professionals and non-industry professionals, luminaries from different walks of life.