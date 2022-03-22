Odisha: Noon meal in schools to resume in April after two years’ break

Discontinued for two years in the wake of outbreak of pandemic, the noon meal scheme in government-run schools will resume in Odisha next month as COVID-19 infections and positivity rate is on a steady decline in the coastal State.

The School & Mass Education Department has issued directions to the Collectors of all districts in this connection. The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly adhered to during the re-launch of the Mid Day Meals, said an official.

The PM Poshan (MDM) at schools has been stopped following closure of schools due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State. Dry ration (rice) and Food Security Allowances (Cooking Cost) have however been provided to the students in lieu of hot cooked meals at school since March-20.

While dry ration (rice) has been sanctioned to provide rice to students up to March-22, cooking cost has been transferred to the account of students through their bank accounts in Direct Benefit Transfer mode. The cooking cost for the balance period of 2021-22 shall be provided on receipt of funds from the union government.

In view of the significant decrease in the corona caseload in the State, schools have reopened in the meanwhile and it has been decided now to serve hot cooked meals to the students at schools from April-2022 following covid guidelines.

A Standard Operating Procedure has been prepared following which necessary arrangements may please be made for smooth implementation of Mid-Day Meal programme, the circular added.