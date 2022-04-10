Odisha: No COVID-19 death for 10 days, positivity dips to 0.03%

Odisha on Sunday logged 8 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,842, while the death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 for the 10th day in a row with no report of any fresh fatality, the health department said.

The state had logged 11 cases and zero fatality on Thursday while today’s test positivity rate stayed at 0.03%.

The State now has 152 active cases while five districts- Puri, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

Only one child was among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 21,918 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 25 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,842, including 12,78,516 recoveries as 31 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.27% while active cases (232) account for 0.01% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.45% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,43,66,729 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,92,63,799 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,62,121 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 95% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the State government has set 28 May as the deadline for submission of ex-gratia claims for COVID-19 deaths that occurred on or before 20 March. The next of kin of patients who died due to the viral infection on or before March 20 can file an application till May 28 to avail of an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the disaster management fund, said a senior official.