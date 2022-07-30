Odisha: New Covid cases dip below 1000

The coastal State on Saturday saw a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases with the detection of 981 new cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,12,116, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally increased to 4.62 per cent from 4.33% percent, while 166 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, informed the bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 9,138 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,787.

As many as 1,136 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,96,293, it added.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 259 infections, followed by 158 in Khurda and 88 in Sambalpur district.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 41.78% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.05% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 29 districts of the State while one district did not report any cases.