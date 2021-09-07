Odisha municipal law amendment to provide quota within 50%

The state government introduced the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill,2021, in the Assembly on Monday to provide reservations for SC, ST, and OBC within the 50 percent ceiling in urban local body elections.

“Constitution in every Municipality, by the District Magistrate, to such extent not exceeding 27 percent subject to ceiling limit of 50 percent of the total number of seats, including those reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and backward class of citizens taken together and such seats will be allotted by rotation to different wards in a Municipal area at every general election,” the bill stated.

Among them, 50 percent of seats will be reserved for women. The same ceiling will apply to offices of Chairperson of Municipalities.

“So far as reservation of seats in favour of SC and ST is concerned, there is no need for amending the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950, and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003; but, the provisions relating to reservation of 27 percent of seats in favour of OBC need amendment so as to limit the total reservation of seats to 50 percent in favour of SC, ST and OBC together, in compliance with the court verdict,” Law Minister Pratap Jena stated.