Odisha moves to give facelift to solar power generation

The Odisha government has moved to install 653 solar power plants for solarization of various institutions including the State-run residential educational institutions.

“Government of Odisha has reported that 653 solar plants with total capacity of 6910.69 KW have been taken up by Orissa Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) for solarization of Fire Stations, Panchayat Samiti Offices, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Odisha Aadarsha Vidyalayas, Health Institutions and of Mines under Odisha Mining Corporation”, the union minister of renewable energy and power told the Lok Sabha while replying to a query by BJD member Sarmistha Sethi

The Odisha government has reported that expenditure of Rs. 17.29 crore has been incurred on solarization of the Fire Stations, Panchayat Samiti Offices, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Odisha Aadarsha Vidyalayas, Health Institutions and of Mines under Odisha Mining Corporation. Against this, expenditure of Rs. 0.65 crore has been incurred in Jajpur District, the union minister informed.

The development of solar projects in Odisha shall be a win-win proposition for the people of the State as it would bring employment generation and shall result in solar developmental activities at the remotest areas. Further, due to the renewable nature of Solar energy, the generated solar power shall help the State Government to fulfill its Renewable Power Obligations, a senior official of the energy department said.

The State needs to produce 1500 MegaWatt of solar power by the year 2022 to meet the renewable power obligation (RPO). State is now able to produce solar power at a competitive price of around Rs. 2.71 per unit; and, hence it is commercially feasible to ramp up commercial production through Green Energy Development Corporation, the official added.