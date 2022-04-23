Odisha logs lowest ever single-day COVID-19 case with one contracting infection: Active cases drop below 100

The daily caseload of fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha on Saturday was the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic two years back, as only one sample tested positive, pushing the tally to 12,87,980 cases, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said.

This is one of the lowest single-day infections since the first Coronavirus case was reported in the State on 15 March, 2020.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 3 hours. In the current month, the State has reported only three deaths, the health department said.

The active cases have dropped below 100-mark and the State now has 85 active cases. As many as 15 districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,980, including 12,78,718 recoveries as 17 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.27% while active cases (110) account for 0.07% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.45% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,50,37,646 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,96,75,947 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 10,36,730 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. More than 95% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.