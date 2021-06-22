Maintaining the descending trend in virus infection, Odisha on Tuesday logged lowest COVID-19 positive cases since past two months with 2,957 COVID-19 positive cases at 4.84% test positivity rate while 38 fresh fatalities have pushed the State’s overall death toll to 3,671, the health and family welfare department officials said.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,83,490 while the Khordha district, of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum new cases at 408.

The State on Tuesday logged below 3000-mark for the first time in the last two months while 38 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative death toll to 3,671.

While 18 of State’s 30 districts in the State clocked below 100 cases, Khordha topped the daily infection tally with 408 cases. The coastal State has logged less than 4,000 COVID-19 infections for the 8th consecutive day.

The State has been consistently logging over 40 deaths on a daily basis since the past fortnight. In the current month, the State has reported as many as 917 deaths averaging almost 42 deaths every day.

Odisha now has 34,965 active cases while the number of recoveries stand at 8,44,801.

The State has so far tested over 1.31 crore samples for COVID-19, including 61,000 on Monday with the State’s overall positivity ratio at 6.69 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.62% while the active cases account for 3.95% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.96% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.83% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.94% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.95% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.