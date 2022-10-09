Odisha logs 89 new Covid cases at 1.01% TPR

The State recorded 89 new COVID-19 on Sunday as against 82 cases at 1.01% test positivity rate (TPR), said health and family welfare department officials.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,876, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh and Khurda districts with 16 cases topped the daily Covid tally.

The death toll remained static at 9,199 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 124 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Kandhamal district with no active case turned Covid-free on Saturday.

There are now 588 active cases, of which 77 are in Khordha district and 76 in Sundargarh district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 1.01 per cent as the cases were detected out of 8,840 samples tested. A total of 6 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.89% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients account for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 17 districts of the State while 13 districts did not report any cases.