Odisha logs 870 new Covid cases, two deaths

Odisha recorded 870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as against yesterday’s 920 cases, while the test positivity rate crossed 4% mark, the health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,16,473, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh district with 220 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Khurda at 140.

The death toll climbed to 9,144 as two fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 6,325 active cases, of which 1,562 are in Sundargarh district and 1,022 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 4.16 per cent as the cases were detected out of 20,880 samples tested. As many as 166 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 39.85% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 28 districts of the State while the remaining two districts did not report any cases.