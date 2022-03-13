Odisha logs 86 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

The coastal State recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases at 0.19% positivity rate on Sunday, which took the state’s coronavirus tally to 12,86,626, a health bulletin said.

A total of 23 children were among the newly infected, the bulletin said, adding that 44,684 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The death toll rose to 9,111 with three fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

While Keonjhar district has no coronavirus patient at present, the cumulative tally rose to 12,86,626, including 12,76,565 recoveries as 163 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.21% while active cases (897) account for 0.06% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.05% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,18,80,317 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,81,39,123 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,26,444 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 91% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.