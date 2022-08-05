Odisha logs 836 new Covid cases, one death

Odisha recorded 836 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as against yesterday’s 870 cases, while the test positivity rate has dropped below 4% mark, the health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,17,309, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh district with 242 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Khurda at 117.

The death toll climbed to 9,145 as a fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 6,181 active cases, of which 1,545 are in Sundargarh district and 977 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 3.93 per cent as the cases were detected out of 21,255 samples tested. As many as 169 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 38.94% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 29 districts of the State while one district did not report any cases.