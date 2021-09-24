Odisha logs 539 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Odisha on Friday recorded a marginal decrease in COVID-19 cases, logging 539 new cases at 0.78% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) while six fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 8,163.

The Coronavirus hotspots Khordha, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, logged as many as 254 contributing 47.12% of new positive cases while five districts did not report Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest daily infection has pushed the state’s caseload to 10,23,133, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the 539 new cases, 77 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 14.28 per cent against 11.18 per cent on Thursday.

At least three revenue districts- Boudh (1), Nuapada (3) and Nabarangpur (4)- are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single digit active cases.

The state currently has 5,829 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,09,088 patients including 417 on Thursday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.95 crore sample tests including 68,818 on Thursday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.24 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.62% while active cases account for 0.56% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.98% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State has so far administered over 2.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses of which 77,10,601 beneficiaries have taken both doses. The State government has set a target to cover all age-appropriate people with at least a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by December end.