Odisha logs 42% rise in fresh COVID-19 cases: Omicron tally goes up to 9

The State has logged 221 new COVID-19 positive cases, a rise of almost 42% in the last 24 hours from 22 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,54,381, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the State has so far recorded 9 cases of Omicron variant infection after the genome sequencing of the foreign returnees. Today one more mutant variant of the coronavirus was detected.

Meanwhile, two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,457 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.34% continued to remain below 1% for over two months. Of the new infectees, 34 are between the 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case have turned covid-free zone while eight more districts with single digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 98. The district accounted for nearly 45 per cent of the new infections while 8 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,593 active COVID-19 cases while 10,44,278 patients including 185 on Tuesday recovering from the disease.

As 21 samples gave positive results out of 63,290 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.34 per cent against the previous day’s 0.30%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.04% while active cases account for 0.14% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.04% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,92,96,926 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,02,34,34,550 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 65% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.