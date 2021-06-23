Odisha on Wednesday logged 3,456 new Coronavirus cases- up from 2,957 a day ago- taking the State’s contagion caseload 8,86,946 while 46 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 3,717, informed the State’s COVID-19 dashboard portal updated at 8.35 am.

A total of 61,608 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 5.60%. With this the positivity rate which had climbed to 4.84% a day ago, has gone above 5% on Wednesday.

In the latest surge in the last 24 hours, the Khordha district, of which the capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum new cases at 499 highest followed by Cuttack (480) and Puri (289). Eight of the State’s 30 districts clocked above 100 new cases in the day.

The State has been consistently logging over 40 deaths on a daily basis since the past three weeks. In the current month, the State has reported as many as 963 deaths averaging almost 42 deaths every day.

The coastal State has logged less than 4,000 COVID-19 infections for the 9th consecutive day while the daily infection has below 3,000 yesterday, the lowest in two months.

Odisha now has 34,216 active cases while the number of recoveries stand at 8,48,960.

The State has so far tested over 1.32 crore samples for COVID-19, including 61,608 on Tuesday with the State’s overall positivity ratio remaining at 6.68 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.71% while the active cases account for 3.85% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.97% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.72% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.95% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.95% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.