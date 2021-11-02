Odisha logs 327 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The coastal State on Tuesday logged 327 new Covid-19 cases, a marginal increase in infections than the previous day, from 18 districts pushing the tally to 10,42,100 while the fatality tally rose to 8,336 with four infected persons dying of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infectees, 44 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 13.45% against the previous day’s 16.13 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 177. The district accounted for nearly 55 per cent of the new infections while 12 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile four- Kandhamal (1), Nabarangpur (2), Malkangiri and Keonjhar (6) – districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,795 active cases.

The state currently has 4,122 active COVID-19 cases while 10,29,585 patients including 438 on Monday recovering from the disease.

As 327 samples gave positive results out of 49,983 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.65 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.72 percent while more than 2.20 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.79% while active cases account for 0.39% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.7% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 3,72,63,967 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,57,17,076 were inoculated with the first dose while 1,15,46,891 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.