At least 3,222 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Odisha, which pushed the tally to 9,16,109, while 46 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 4,109, according to the State’s COVID dashboard updated at 8.55 am.

Currently three districts-Khordha, Cuttack and Balasore -are tagged in the red zone category with nearly 3000 cases or more active cases. Out of the 30 districts in Odisha, as many as 21 are in the green zone where the test positivity rate is below five per cent and active cases remaining below 1,000 mark. With 5,206 active cases, Khordha district accounts for the maximum number of active cases.

Of the new cases, 1838 were recorded in quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

Cuttack district reported the maximum number of fresh infections at 622, followed by Khordha at 422 and Jagatsinghpur at 212.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, ‘Regret to inform about the demise of forty six Covid-positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.’

AS many as nine fresh fatalities were reported from Khordha, four each from Puri, Sundergarh and Nayagarh and three each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Sambalpur.

The coastal state currently has 30,950 active cases. As many as 8,80,997 patients, including 3,457 on Thursday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Of the total 74,000 samples examined for COVID-19 on Thursday, 3,222 tested positive for the infection, thus taking the daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 4.35% against Wednesday’s 4.08 per cent positivity rate.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.38 crore sample tests with an overall TPR of 6.6%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.16% while the active cases account for 3.37% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 6.14% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.89% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.03% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.