Odisha logs 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities

Odisha on Tuesday logged 3,086 new cases and 17 more deaths while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the State dipped to 5.20% in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare department’s COVID dashboard informed.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 12,52,326, while the State currently has 42,098 active cases. While 454 positives are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries have surpassed the daily cases, marking the slowdown in infection.

A total of 12,01,546 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 8,181 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 652, followed by Cuttack (325) and Sundargarh (216).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh, and Cuttack with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. Seven other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 20 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.94% while active cases account for 3.36% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.35% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.54% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.41% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.77% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,69,20,155 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,44,76,106 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 4,35,792 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 79% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.