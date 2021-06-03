Odisha on Thursday registered 42 more deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 2,873 while the state reported yet another steep daily spike of 8,839 fresh infections at 12.59% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which took the cumulative COVID tally to 7,90,970.

The rise in the fatality graph in the second wave has been evidently a worrisome development. As many as 832 have died of virus infections in the past 34 days, thus unfolding the disturbing trend of upward fatality graph with almost 29% of total COVID deaths have been reported in five weeks’ period.

As many as 3,35,363 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 34 days at a daily average of 9,863 cases in the State while 832 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average death of 24.

In the deadliest surge of the disease, Odisha has logged 42.52% of the cumulative COVID caseload in the past five weeks.

Amid surge in infection and upward death toll, the substantial rate of recoveries is the sole silver lining in the State’s battle against the pandemic. The COVID recoveries today surpassed seven lakh-mark to reach at 7,02,621. The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 88.83%.

Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part registered the highest 1235 new infections, followed by Cuttack (769) and Mayurbhanj (583). With this, the number of active cases in Odisha reached 85423.

Odisha currently has 85,423 active cases, which account for 10.79% of total positive cases registered in the State.

As per the information posted at the COVID dashboard of Odisha government, 83 percent of the 30 districts are currently in the Red Zone category as the active cases in as many as 25 revenue districts have surpassed 1,000 count. While Nuapada has turned green since past one week, only four districts- Deogarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Malkangiri- come under Yellow Zone with less than 1,000 active cases.

Of the infected people in Odisha, 64 per cent are men while 36 percent are women. Of the total 7,90,970 covid-infected people in Odisha, as many 4,14,053 people are from 15-40 age groups accounting for 52.34% of the caseload.

The State’s share is 2.79% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.77% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.68% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.86% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state has so far tested 1,19,72,226 samples for COVID-19 including 70,168 on Wednesday while Odisha’s cumulative positivity rate is 6.61 per cent.