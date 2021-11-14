Odisha logs 262 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State increased marginally by 6% in the last 24 hours as 262 fresh infections were detected from 20 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,45,471, the health authorities said.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,377 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.43% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 309 people recuperated from the disease as against 262 fresh cases. This is for the 11th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 42 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 16.03% against the previous day’s 14.97 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 132. The district accounted for almost 51 per cent of the new infections while ten out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, five- Kandhamal (1), Boudh (2), Nabarangpur and Angul (7 each), Nuapada (8) – districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,254 active cases.

The state currently has 2,741 active COVID-19 cases while 10,34,300 patients including 309 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 262 samples gave positive results out of 60,923 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.43 per cent as against previous day’s 0.40%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.59 percent while more than 2.27 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.93% while active cases account for 0.26% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.8% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 4,03,00,814 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,68,04,005 were inoculated with the first dose while 1,34,96,059 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.