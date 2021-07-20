Odisha on Tuesday logged 2,085 new COVID-19 positive cases at a 2.95% test positivity rate (TPR) while 56 fresh fatalities have pushed the State’s overall death toll to 5,172, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.19 am.

Over 46% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 50 days. As many as 2,418 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 48 deaths. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID -19,” the Health Department stated in its customary tweet on the rising death toll.

On Tuesday, the TPR remained below 3% for the 7th day in a row. The rising trajectory of the death toll however continues to remain a major area of concern for State’s COVID managers.

Of the 30 districts in the State, Khordha district today recorded the highest 528 infections followed by Cuttack (210) and Bhadrak (173).

Of the 56 fatalities reported today, the Khordha accounted for 19 deaths, more than one-third of all new deaths at 19.

The state now has 20,168 active cases, while 9,32,666 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 2,248 on Monday.

Odisha has tested over 1.51 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 70,476 on Monday. The overall positivity rate in the State currently stands at 6.32 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.34% while active cases account for 2.10% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.84% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.25% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Currently, Khordha and Cuttack districts, which account for 4,557 and 2,767 active cases respectively, are tagged as COVID red zones with TPR exceeding 5%. Of the 30 districts, as many as 26 districts have turned green accounting for less than 1,000 active cases.