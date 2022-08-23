Odisha logs 206 new Covid cases at 1.46% TPR

Odisha recorded 206 new COVID-19 on Tuesday as against yesterday’s 203 cases while the test positivity rate has dropped below 2% mark, the health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,25,470, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Khurda district with 48 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Sundargarh at 36.

The death toll rose to 9,165 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 2,247 active cases, of which 407 are in Sundargarh district and 400 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 1.46 per cent as the cases were detected out of 14,053 samples tested. A total of 17 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 14.16% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.76% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 23 districts of the State while seven districts did not report any cases.