Odisha logs 20% dip new Covid-19 cases: 59 adult population fully vaccinated

The coastal State has logged 173 new Covid-19 positive cases, a 20% dip in the last 24 hours from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,52,318, the health authorities said on Thursday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,440 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.26% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months.

Of the new infectees, 26 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 15.02% against the previous day’s 12.84 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 84. The district accounted for almost 49 percent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,989 active Covid-19 cases while 10,41,836 patients including 108 on Wednesday recovering from the disease.

As 173 samples gave positive results out of 64,989 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.26 percent against the previous day’s 0.35%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99% while active cases account for 0.18% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.3% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,66,56,926 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,81,42,747 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 59% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.