Odisha logs 164 new Covid cases at 1.44% TPR

Odisha recorded 164 new COVID-19 on Tuesday as against Monday’s 125 cases at 1.44% test positivity rate (TPR), the health department said.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,32,082, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Khurda district with 41 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Cuttack at 33.

The death toll remained static at 9,186 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 218 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours while Malkangiri with no active case has turned Covid-free.

There are now 1,499 active cases, of which 325 are in Khordha district and 188 in Cuttack district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 1.44 per cent as the cases were detected out of 11,352 samples tested. A total of 43 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.28% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 21 districts of the State while 9 districts did not report any cases.