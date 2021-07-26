Odisha on Monday registered 1,637 fresh COVID-19 cases at 2.19% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), with the daily infection recorded today being the lowest in the past 106 days. On 11 April, the State had logged 1,741 positive cases at 12.58% TPR.

The infection in the last 24 hours has raised the tally to 9,69,185, while the death count mounted to 5,574 with 62 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.23 am.

The coastal state now has 18,381 active cases and 9,45,177 patients have recovered from the disease, including 2,108 in the last 24 hours.

While 949 infections were detected from quarantine centres, the remaining 688 were local-contact cases.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest of 350 new cases, followed by Cuttack and Balasore (100). Incidentally, the southern district of Gajapati did not report any fresh infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh fatalities, Khurda accounted for 42 deaths (including 25 from Bhubaneswar), followed by Sundergarh (10), Keonjhar (4), 2 in Jajpur, and one each in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, and Puri. A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.55 crore sample tests, including 74,553 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.19 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.21%.

To date, the state has administered 1,52,75,739 COVID-19 vaccines, taking into account 1,51,313 jabs on Saturday. There was no vaccination session on Sunday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.52% while active cases account for 1.89% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.54% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.32% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.