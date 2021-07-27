Odisha on Tuesday registered 1,629 fresh COVID-19 cases at 2.59% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) raising the tally to 9,70,814, while the death count mounted to 5,634 with 60 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.24 am.

The coastal state now has 17,746 active cases and 9,47,381 patients have recovered from the disease, including 2,204 in the last 24 hours.

While 939 infections were detected from quarantine centres, the remaining 690 were local-contact cases.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 532 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (160) and Puri (96).

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 4,583 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

Of the fresh fatalities, Sundargarh accounted for 14 deaths followed by 8 in Khurda, 6 each in Angul and Cuttack, 5 each in Keonjhar and Puri, 4 each in Boudh and Sambalpur, 2 in Bhadrak, and one each in Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying the rising death toll.

Over 51% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 57 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 2,880 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of almost 50 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 5,634. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.56 crore sample tests, including 62,686 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.59 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.19%.

To date, the state has administered 1,52,75,739 COVID-19 vaccines, taking into account 1,51,313 jabs on Saturday. There was no vaccination session on Sunday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.58% while active cases account for 1.82% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.52% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.34% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.