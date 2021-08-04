Odisha logs 16% spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: 66 added to fatality tally

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha registered an over 16% spike in the last 24 hours as the State logged 1,315 new infections at 2.01 Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

Yesterday 1,129 COVID-19 cases had been detected. With 186 more cases diagnosed, there was a rise of 16.47% in a day. Similarly, the TPR rose from 1.90% to 2.01%. The positivity rate had incidentally remained below 2% in the last week.

With the latest daily infection, the tally has gone up to 9,82,181, while the death count mounted to 6,168 with 66 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.23 am.

The coastal state now has 13,872 active cases and 9,62,088 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,702 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 65,209 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 2.01% of samples were tested positive. While 762 fresh cases are from quarantine centres, the remaining 553 are local contact cases.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 413 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (198) and Mayurbhanj (62).

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 4,082 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either the yellow or green zone.

With 18 fatalities, Khordha district topped the death toll followed by 10 from Cuttack, 9 from Puri, 6 from Mayurbhanj, 5 from Angul, 3 each from Jharsuguda and Jajpur, 2 each from Bhadrak, Balangir, and Nayagarh, and one each from Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Kendrapara.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the State Health and Family Welfare Department stated in the official Twitter handle.

Over 55% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 65 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,414 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 52 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,168. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.62 crore sample tests, including 65,209 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.01 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 6.05%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.95% while active cases account for 1.41% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.43% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.45% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.