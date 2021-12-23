Odisha logs 16% drop in new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The coastal State has logged 155 new COVID-19 positive cases, a dip of almost 16% in the last 24 hours from 17 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,53,504, the health authorities said on Thursday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,448 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.25% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months. Of the new infectees, 32 are between 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal and Keonjhar districts with no active case have turned covid-free zone while eight more districts with single-digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 84. The district accounted for almost 55 percent of the new infections while 13 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,784 active COVID-19 cases while 10,43,219 patients including 174 on Wednesday recovering from the disease.

As 155 samples gave positive results out of 61,760 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.25 percent against the previous day’s 0.32%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.02% while active cases account for 0.16% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.17% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,80,07,272 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,92,26,428 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 61% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.