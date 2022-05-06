Odisha logs 14 fresh Covid cases at 0.09% TPR

Odisha on Friday logged 14 more coronavirus cases, while there was no new fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the health and family welfare department said.

The state had logged 14 infections and zero death on Thursday.

There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now and 14 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to the health department bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and two children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 15,933 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,117 , including 12,78,839 recoveries, the bulletin added.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.62% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. Ten out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Covid-free.