Odisha logs 104 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in three months

Odisha recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest single-day spike in three months, which took the state’s coronavirus tally to 12,86,457, a health bulletin said.

The infections are the lowest since 105 cases were registered on December 6 last year. Odisha had logged 108 infections on Thursday.

A total of 24 children were among the newly infected, the bulletin said, adding that 49,954 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The toll rose to 9,105 with two fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

While Keonjhar district has no coronavirus patient at present, the cumulative tally rose to 12,86,457, including 12,76,285 recoveries as 135 patients recovered in the previous day, it added

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.20% while active cases (1,014) account for 0.07% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.06% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,17,26,413 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,80,15,399 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,19,961 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 91% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.