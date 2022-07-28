Odisha logs 1,030 fresh Covid cases, one death

The coastal State on Thursday recorded a steep spike of above 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day with the detection of 1,030new cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,10,115, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally decreased to 4094 per cent from 5.46 percent, while 179 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees,, informed the bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll increased to 9,137 with a fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 7,054.

As many as 1,066 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,93,951, it added.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 227 infections, followed by 164 in Khurda and 110 in Mayurbhanj district.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 43.94% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.04% of the country’s total recovery.

Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts of the State while the remaining three districts did not report any cases.