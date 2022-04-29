Odisha logs 10 new Covid cases

Odisha on Friday added another 10 Covid-19 cases pushing the cumulative tally to 12,88,034 cases at 0.05% test positivity rate, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. No Covid death has been reported in the State for the last 9 days. In the current month, the State has reported only three deaths, the health department said.

The active cases have dropped to 78 while As many as 15 districts out of 30 have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,88,034, including 12,78,779 recoveries as 12 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.28% while active cases (80) account for 0.06% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.49% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.