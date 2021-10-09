Odisha Industry bodies decry coal crisis

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sought the urgent intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve the ‘critical coal crisis’ being faced by local industries in Odisha.

In a letter to the CM, the UCCI requested him to communicate to the Ministry of Coal to direct MCL and CIL to step up the supply of coal to local industries in the state. MCL produces over 150 million tons of coal in Odisha and over 65 percent of it goes to power plants in other states while industries in the state reel under short supplies, said the UCCI.

The coal supply shortage remains acute as Odisha based Power Plants (15000 MW) require 75-80 million tons’ coal per annum, which is 50% of Odisha’s coal production for cost-effective sustainable industry operations, UCCI letter stated. It is of utmost importance that Odisha’s coal requirements be met first before the diversion of critical coal supply to other states.

The current diversion of coal supply is depriving the state of domestic value addition and threatening local jobs and MSMEs within Odisha decried the UCCI.