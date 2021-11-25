Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Bhubaneshwar / Odisha Govt, UNICEF sign LoU on policy initiative collaboration

Odisha Govt, UNICEF sign LoU on policy initiative collaboration

This endeavour aims at engaging with the community on management, prudent water use, equity in water distribution, women as principal stakeholders in water governance, participatory irrigation management etc.

SNS | Bhubaneshwar | November 25, 2021 12:46 pm

UNICEF, LoU, water resources

UNICEF has signed a Letter of Agreement (LoU) with the water resources department on strengthening communication and policy initiatives of the department.

 This endeavour aims at engaging with the community on management, prudent water use, equity in water distribution, women as principal stakeholders in water governance, participatory irrigation management etc.

The climate change has forced all to rethink the way water is managed and that it is the responsibility of all the stakeholders to work towards realizing key Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) affordable drinking water, Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Water Resources department said on the occasion.

“UNICEF is committed to bringing positive changes to the lives of women and children and these changes cannot be achieved without addressing the water-related issues. Through this partnership UNICEF is committed to develop high impact communication materials and water policy that will help ensure change in the behaviour of children and women on sustainable water use and conservation”, Chief Field Office, UNICEF Monika Nielsen said.

Among others, senior officials of the water resources department besides the Information and Public Relation Department attended the programme.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Survey shows 73% young Indians believe education has improved over past generation
UNICEF concerns about learning loss among Indian Children during Pandemic, says UNICEF India Representative Yasumasa Kimura
UNICEF calls for safe reopening of schools on Children's Day