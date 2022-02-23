Odisha Govt. moves to preserve old revenue records after 32 years

In an attempt to preserve the priceless records under the Board of Revenue for posterity, the State government has inked an agreement with the Odisha chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), said an official on Tuesday.

As per the agreement, signed yesterday, the INTACH Odisha chapter will be handed over around 4,000 board of revenue records for its preservation with scientific and modern technology methods, said the official.

The Board of Revenue records are taken stock of and are assessed after three decades. Last time, the work for preservation of revenue records was undertaken in 1990. The important ones in good condition are sent to the State archives for safe custody.

The unimportant ones are destroyed. The old records come in handy for administrative reference and research works. The Stare archives have a rich reserve of old records dating back to British Raj. The English rulers had annexed the then independent Odisha province with Bengal-Bihar in 1803. The old records since the occupation of the State by the British rulers have been kept intact in the State archives, the official concluded.