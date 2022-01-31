Odisha Govt. moves to check illicit liquor flow during panchayat polls

With the apprehension of the flow of illicit liquor in panchayat-poll-bound Odisha looming large, the State government has stepped up enforcement at border points to plug the supply of spurious and non-duty paid alcohol to the coastal State.

“The enforcement measures have been further strengthened particularly for the smooth, free and fair conduct of the GP election. All the excise enforcing agencies of the state were instructed to check border points, conduct night patrolling and frequent raids on the illegal manufacturing, distribution, and sale points of the ID and spurious liquor” said Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary, Excise Department.

Sustained enforcement work will be carried out and it will continue till the completion of the election process. Special enforcement drive has already been going on throughout the state, he said.

Special attention is being given to the detection of duplicate, non-duty paid, adulterated, diluted IMFL. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

Habitual bootleggers are being identified to keep close watch upon their nefarious activities.

In all the districts, control rooms have been opened and special squads of police, excise, and magistrate are being mobilized for enforcement work and patrolling duty round the clock.

All intelligence and enforcement wings, like State Flying Squad and three zonal squads at Cuttack, Berhampur, and Sambalpur will coordinate all enforcement activities in the State, the Excise principal secretary Lohani concluded.

“Distribution of liquor to voters has become a vital component of elections. It has emerged as a contagious disease. Unless the people change their mindset, this form of unethical poll practice can not be put to an end regardless of a crackdown by the election commission and enforcing agencies”, said a voter from Kendrapara, Harish Mohapatra.