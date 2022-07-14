Odisha Govt. introduces ‘Tatkal’ marriage registration scheme for Hindus

Odisha government has introduced a Tatkal or instant marriage certificate scheme for Hindus in line with the Tatkal passport system by issuing a new set of rules with the provision of an online marriage registration facility.

Under the Tatkal scheme, the applicants can now get a marriage registration certificate issued within 72 hours.

The State Government has issued a notification titled- Orissa Hindu Marriage Registration Rules, 2022 on Monday in this regard stating that “it shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Odisha gazette.

It will be in supersession of Odisha Hindu Marriage Registration Rules, 1960, the notification issued on 11 July 2022 stated.

The government will appoint officers to be Registrar for the purpose of registering marriages under the Act with jurisdiction over local areas.

The parties to the marriage duly solemnized in accordance with the provisions of the Act shall within 30 days from the date of solemnization of marriage be compulsorily required to register such marriage in accordance with the provisions of the rules.

An application for marriage shall be made in Form- ‘A’ by the parties to the marriage in person or by registered post or in electronic mode to the Registrar. The application must contain the signatures of both the parties and priests.

The Registrar on being satisfied with the solemnization of marriage and regarding the identity of the parties shall issue a marriage certificate.

The parties intending to register their marriage on a Tatkal or priority basis ought to apply online to the Registrar and must be present before the Registrar on the date time fixed by him along with two witnesses with their proper identification and other requisite documents in support of the marriage.

The Registrar on being satisfied that the marriage was duly solemnized in accordance with the law will issue the marriage registration certificate within three working days from the date of appearance of the parties, the notification concluded.