Odisha Govt. hands out compulsory premature retirement to corrupt officers

Cracking the whip on corrupt practices in public offices, the State government on Tuesday sent four officials including two from the State civil service cadre on compulsory retirement on charges of misusing public office and corruption.

The Angul deputy collector Janakinath Mishra, currently facing two corruption cases and as many as nine departmental proceedings, was asked to go on compulsory retirement, said officials.

The tehsildar of Nuagarh tehsil in Gajapati district- Akul Mallik- was similarly sent on compulsory retirement. Mallik is facing trial in a corruption case. Besides, two departmental proceedings are pending against him. Both Mishra and Mallik are Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre officials.

The sub-registrar of Dhenkanal district and former chief district veterinary officer of Nuapada were accordingly sent on compulsory retirement as they misused the government office and were involved in corruption cases, added the officials.

As part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practice in government offices, the government has so far handed out compulsory premature retirement to 122 government officials and employees, they added.