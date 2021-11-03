Odisha Govt frames safety-security guidelines for school children

The Odisha government has decided to hold the School Management in the matter of safety of children studying in both the government and private schools, according to the latest notification issued by the school and mass education department.

The decision has already been taken by the Ministry of Education to frame guidelines for fixing the accountability of the School Management in the matter of safety of the children. The union ministry has recommended the Guidelines on School Safety and Security (2021) for fixing the accountability of the School Management in the matter of Safety of the Children studying in all Schools including Private Schools, the notification said.

Exercising its power u/s 35(2) of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and as per its mandate under Rule 93 of the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016; the State Government notifies the Guidelines on School Safety and Security for fixing the accountability of the School Management in the matter of Safety of the Children studying in all Schools including Private Schools with effect from the date of notification, it concluded.