Odisha govt. clears industrial proposals worth Rs 1,411 crore

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 1,411.58 crore in seven different sectors.

Mahapatra directed concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects and extend proactive support with proper assessment of the land and water requirements for each project.

Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said, “the proposals are mainly from the sectors like manufacturing, food processing, steel downstream, fertilizers and hospitality sectors. The projects while creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities will also boost economic activities in the state”.

The projects approved included Biomass Plants by Bio WMS Private Limited with a total capacity of Bio-CBG 19,000 MT & Liquid CO2 29,000 MT against an investment of Rs 319.25 crores, a manufacturing unit for production of 200 KLPD Ethanol along with a 6 MW Co-generation Power Plant (CPP) by TPS Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited to be set up at Junagarh, Kalahandi against an investment of Rs235 crore as well another 200 KLPD ethanol unit by MGM Biofuels Pvt ltd with an investment of Rs 225 crore.

A new Nano Urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 KL per year along with a bottling unit with a daily capacity of 2,00,000 bottles (500 ml) is to be set up by IFFCO at Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur entailing an investment of Rs 225 crore.

A Seawater Desalination Plant with a capacity of 5,475 Million Litre per Annum (MLPA) by TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Limited proposal was cleared. It will call for an investment of Rs 107 crore at Gopalpur.

The other projects approved on Friday include Sahyadri Industries proposed Rs 100 crore investment in Balasore for a manufacturing unit for production of chrysotile white fibre cement corrugated sheet, a hotel cum resort by Seascope

Infrastructures and Hospitality Pvt Ltd near Konark, Expansion of New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd project by setting up 70,000 MT Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Structure and setting up smart city advanced drainage and sewage system products manufacturing plant at Barang, Cuttack by Odisha concrete (OPC) Pvt Ltd.