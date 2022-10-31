Odisha: Four of family found dead at home

Four members of a weaver family, including two women, were found dead at their house in Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said on Monday.

The decomposed bodies with stench emanating from it were retrieved on Monday evening after police unbolted the locked up house at Jamdola village in Bargarh district.

The deceased persons were identified as Seshadeb Meher (55), his 48-year-old wife Khireshwari, and their two children Arabinda Meher (28) and Shibani Meher (20).

The bodies were for post-mortem and the forensic team has been pressed into service. Further investigation is underway to unravel the mysterious deaths.

As the bodies are decomposed, it is being suspected that death might have occurred at least 48 to 72 hours back, police added.