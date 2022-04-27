Odisha doctors save minor’s life by rare heart surgery

Performing a ‘rare’ surgery, the doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here have saved the life of a seven-year-old girl who had a birth defect of the heart.

The doctors successfully closed the ventricular septal defect known as congenital hole in the heart. A team of doctors from the cardiology department performed the complicated cardiac surgical procedure.

Due to her complex heart condition, the girl from Keonjhar was unable to eat properly, her weight was low, and she was unable to perform any physical activity.

The girl was admitted to SUM Hospital by the parents, after being disappointed by several hospitals. The patient having weight of only 12 kg came to SUM Cardiology OPD. She was evaluated by Dr Kumar Gaurav, Associate Professor of the Cardiology department.

After running several tests and a thorough examination, it was found that the girl has a large ventricular septal defect with severe obstruction in the pulmonary artery.

Due to the problem, the oxygen level in her body was only 60 to 65 said Dr. Kumar Gaurav.

After realizing the child’s complex health condition, Dr. Kumar immediately referred the patient to Sangram Keshari Behera, Associate Professor CTVS. Dr. Behera and his team immediately decided to operate on the child.

The team operated the case and closed the ventricular septal defect and removed the obstruction in the pulmonary artery.

The rare surgery closed the hole in her heart, leaving the baby with no more breathing problems.

“She is fine. She will be discharged from the hospital soon,” said Dr. Behera. Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Dr. Sangram Keshari Behera, Dr. Debasmita Rath, Dr. Anuspandana Mohapatra and Cardiac Anesthetist Dr. Sushant Bhoi was present at the press conference held at the hospital on Tuesday.

This type of congenital heart disease repair is rare in Odisha and is now being successfully operated in IMS & SUM hospital.