Odisha: Daily Covid-19 cases breach 1,000 mark amidst commencement of universal precaution dose campaign

The daily Covid cases breached 1,000 mark on Friday with Odisha recording 1043 cases in the last 24 hours the State’s health authorities embarked on inoculation of Covid booster or precaution doses to adults under 60 years of age.

The latest rise in infection is the biggest spike in the last six months and it pushed the tally to 12,97,175 while 100 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, the health department said.

The test positivity rate jumped to 5.6 per cent from 4.18 per cent as the cases were detected out of 19,218 samples.

The Covid-19 toll rose to 9,128 with one more succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 4,825.

As many as 479 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,83,169, it added.

Khurda district of which the capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest number of 335 infections, followed by 205 in Cuttack and 106 in Sundargarh district.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 30.4% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The new positive cases were reported from 28 districts while the remaining 2 districts did not log any positive cases in the last 24 hours.