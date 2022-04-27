Odisha: Covid situation in control, 10 more Covid cases added at 0.04% TPR

Despite rising trajectory elsewhere in the country, the Covid situation in Odisha continues to remain very much under control with daily positive cases hovering around the double-digit mark of 10 in the past one week.

The active cases have dropped below 100-mark while as many as 16 districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case. It’s a refreshing turn of events. However, there is no room for laxity. The government is keeping close watch on the situation to meet with the exigencies. The district authorities are already directed to keep ready a contingency action plan to deal with any upsurge of cases, Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said.

Odisha on Wednesday added another 10 Covid cases pushing the cumulative tally to 12,88,017 cases at 0.04% test positivity rate, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. No Covid death has been reported in the State for five days in a row. In the current month, the State has reported only three deaths, the health department said.

The active cases have dropped to 80 while As many as 15 districts out of 30 have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,88,017, including 12,78,760 recoveries as 10 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.28% while active cases (80) account for 0.06% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.5% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.