Odisha’s corona virus death count surpassed 200-mark today with the state reporting 10 more deaths.

Despite death count growing, the case fatality ratio (CFR) at 0.57% in Odisha is lower than the national average which is 2.12 per cent.

The deaths were reported from 1 July till date, indicating that around six patients are dying every day of the disease in July-August, when the contagion had reached its peak.

The fatality tally stood low at 25 only on 30 June. A total of 88 deaths- 42.51% of the tally- were reported in the past ten days.

Odisha today reported ten COVID patients today died of the disease, taking the tally of fatalities in the State to 207.

There are three fatalities each from Ganjam and Rayagada, two from Gajapati, and one each from Kalahandi and Khurda district. Of the 207 fatalities, Ganjam alone has reported 106 deaths.