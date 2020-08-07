In a steady surge of over 1,000 infections successively for the 15th day, Odisha on Wednesday reported a spike of1,337 new cases from 28 districts with the tally rising to 39,018.

Worsening the situation further is the spike in the cases of fatalities. With nine dying of the disease, the death toll due to the COVID infections has soared to 225.

Of the new infections, 815 were from quarantine centres while 522 were local contact cases.

COVID hotspot Ganjam with 201 infections headed today’s COVID tally followed by Khurda (196), Cuttack(168), Sundargarh (83), Keonjhar(80), Gajapati (75), Puri(73), Sambalpur (72) and Nayagarh (60).

The COVID situation in the worst hit Ganjam and Khorda districts is spiralling alarmingly while the latest spurt in infections in districts like Cuttack, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Sambalpur has added to the worry of State’s COVID managers.

Ganjam and Khurda district, the epicentres of the disease in the State, have so far accounted for 17,123 infections.

The State conducted 14,915 COVID diagnostic tests since past 24 hours while the cumulatively 5,85,505 tests have so far been conducted so far.

However the sole positive trend of the ever-rising COVID infections lies in the fact that as many as 24,483 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in the State stands at 62.74%.

The active cases undergoing treatment stand at 14,267- 36.55% of total COVID infections detected so far.

The positivity rate in Odisha on Wednesday stood at 8.96% implying that around ten out of 100 samples have tested positive while the contagion grew at 3.54% in the last 24 hours.

Besides the two COVID hotspot districts, seven other districts- Cuttack, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Balasore, Rayagada and Koraput- have reported more than 1,000 positive cases.

Of the infected persons, 71% are men while women constitute 29% of total patients.57.8% of the total patients are in the 15-40 age-group