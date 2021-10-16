Odisha: Covid-19 cases dip by 23% in a single day

Single day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in row in Odisha as 535 patients recuperated from the highly infectious disease while 358 new infections pushed the tally to 10,34,634, according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal on Friday.

Yesterday 467 infections were reported while positive cases dropped by 109 at 23.34% in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infectees, 47 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 13.12% against the previous day’s 14.13 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 186. The district accounted for nearly 52 per cent of the new infections while as many as four districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Nabarangpur and Boudh (3), Kandhamal (6) and Malkangiri (8) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the red zone with 2,539 active cases.

The state currently has 5,119 active COVID-19 cases while 10,21,180 patients including 535 on Friday, recovered from the disease.

As 358 samples gave positive results out of 53,709 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.66 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.94 per cent while more than 2.09 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.69% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.6% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

More than 97 lakh people have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The State has 3.09 crore vaccine eligible population and 31.39% adult population are so far fully vaccinated.