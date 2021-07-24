Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated three industrial projects worth Rs 436.93 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a solar power plant set up by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited in Bolangir district with an investment of Rs 352.50 crore, officials said.

An aluminium dross refining unit of Runaya Refining LLP was also inaugurated at Banjari in the Jharsuguda district. The cost of this project is Rs 64.43 crore and it is likely to create employment for 175 persons.

A garments manufacturing unit at Chhatabar in Khurda district set up by Wild Lotus Fashions was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister. This unit has been established with an investment of Rs 20 crore and will generate potential employment opportunities for over 783 persons, the official said.

Patnaik also laid the foundations for 11 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,100.14 crore.

Speaking at the event, Patnaik said, “Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India. Our government’s stable policy and regulatory environment have enabled the growth of industries in the state.”

The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various departments has ensured that businesses continue to grow in the state, he said.

Thanking the Odisha-based industries for their CSR activities, the CM said, “Our industries have been actively partnering with the state government, not only in economic development but also in discharging social responsibility.”

“Today’s event is proof of our efforts in attracting investments across different sectors,” he added.