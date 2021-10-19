Odisha CM gives Rs.10 Lakh to World Record Holder

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the fabulous feats of Lt. Colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan, SRO of Regimental Administration-7 who holds several world records and awarded him Rs 10 lakh.

It may be mentioned here that on Army Day 15th January 2021, Lt. Colonel Bhuyan performed 13,725 times hitting on hips by heels on headstand Yoga position for non-stop one hour seven minutes and ten seconds despite 20 per cent disability.

He has entered his name in several books of record such as Guinness of World Records, International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Best of India Records and Golden Book of Records.

He has also 8 World Records in Blindfolded Hundred Meters Run with National Flag in Semi-Circular Track in just one minute followed by Blindfolded Climbing of 20 feet ladder in 5 seconds and Blindfolded non-stop 13,986 times hitting by heels on headstand on top of 20 feet ladder.